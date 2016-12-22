Ex-South Africa batsman banned for 2 years in fixing probe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South Africa test batsman Alviro Petersen has been banned for two years after admitting that he failed to report meetings he had with match-fixers and also concealed and destroyed evidence.

Cricket South Africa says on Wednesday that Petersen, who played 36 tests, admitted to numerous charges under CSA's anti-corruption code: He failed to disclose the meetings with fixers, failed to report corrupt activity by other players, didn't cooperate with investigators, and concealed and destroyed evidence.

The investigation, which is ongoing, relates to attempts to fix matches in South Africa's domestic Twenty20 league in 2015.

Another former South Africa international, Gulam Bodi, was identified as the go-between who approached players on behalf of the fixers. He was banned for 20 years in January. Four other players, including former South Africa wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile, have also been banned.