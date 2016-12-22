  1. Home
Obama oil pipeline rules face uncertain future under Trump

By MATTHEW BROWN and JAMES MacPHERSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/22 01:44

FILE - This Oct. 11, 2013 file photo shows cleanup at the site of a Tesoro Corp. pipeline break that spilled more than 20,000 barrels of oil into a Tioga, N.D., wheat field. The massive oil spill still isn't fully cleaned up three years and three months after it happened. The company responsible hasn't even set a date for completion. Some say that one of the largest onshore oil spills recorded in the U.S. serves as a cautionary example, especially given a recent pipeline break about 150 miles south and ongoing debates over the four-state Dakota Access pipeline. (AP Photo/Kevin Cederstrom, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Barack Obama's administration is expected to push through long-delayed safety measures for the nation's sprawling network of oil pipelines in its final days in power.

The proposal calls for more stringent inspections in rural areas and immediate repairs when pipe defects are found.

But the timing has raised concerns that incoming president Donald Trump or a Republican-controlled Congress could scuttle them.

Petroleum industry representatives say the move could cost companies billions of dollars and divert resources from high-risk areas.

The measures are aimed at preventing accidents such as a 176,000-gallon spill that fouled a North Dakota creek earlier this month.

Thousands more spills over the past decade dumped almost 38 million gallons of oil and other hazardous liquids nationwide. Those accidents caused a combined $2.5 billion in damages.