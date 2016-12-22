Afghans who aided US military face long, fearful visa wait

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Scores of combat veterans have been lobbying to get their Afghan translators visas to the United States because they face death threats in Afghanistan for helping American troops.

The U.S. State Department reports more than 13,000 Afghans and their family members are waiting to get a special immigrant visa for aiding the U.S. mission.

A defense bill approved by Congress and sent to President Obama calls for an additional 1,500 visas and extends the program until the end of 2020.

Veterans say the number is woefully inadequate and that the United States will be abandoning thousands who helped American troops.

Congress has added 7,000 visas to the program over the last two years alone to meet the demand.