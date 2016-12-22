Puerto Rico awaits $230M investment in Four Seasons hotel

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor says developers are investing $230 million to build a long-awaited Four Seasons resort in the island's northeast coast.

Alejandro Garcia Padilla said Wednesday that the hotel will be based in Fajardo and will open by the end of 2018. He said various issues previously delayed construction of the hotel to the point where the original infrastructure had to be demolished.

He said the project will generate some 800 temporary and permanent jobs.

The announcement comes as Puerto Rico seeks to boost its tourism sector amid a decade-long economic crisis that has spooked many investors. The U.S. territory has reported a record number of cruise ship passengers, added 1,000 hotel rooms this year and welcomed 11 new flights to the island.