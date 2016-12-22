UN extends aid deliveries to Syria across borders for 1 year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid across borders and conflict lines in Syria for another year in a resolution aimed at reaching thousands in need in rebel-held areas without government approval.

The resolution, adopted unanimously Wednesday, expresses grave distress at "the continued deterioration of the devastating humanitarian situation in Syria" where more than 13.5 million people require urgent assistance.

It accuses the Syrian government of increasing "impediments" to aid deliveries across conflict lines, and the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida-linked groups of hindering and preventing aid deliveries "through deliberate interference and obstruction."

The resolution, sponsored by Egypt, New Zealand and Spain, emphasizes that Syria's humanitarian situation continues to threaten peace and security in the region and will deteriorate further without a political settlement.