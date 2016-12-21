Markets Right Now: Stock indexes edge lower in early trade

NEW YORK (AP) — 9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower as the Dow Jones industrial average remains just short of the 20,000-point mark.

Bank stocks are taking some of the largest losses Wednesday morning. Financial firm Northern Trust lost 1 percent.

Energy companies rose as the price of oil inched up 0.3 percent. EQT Corp. jumped 2.2 percent.

Athletic apparel maker Nike is up 1.5 percent after its second-quarter profit and sales topped analyst estimates.

Shipping company FedEx's earnings fell short of Wall Street forecast as its expenses rose. Its stock is down 1.9 percent.

The Dow average slipped 9 points to 19,965. It closed at a record high of 19,974 on Tuesday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 2 points at 2,268. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points to 5,476.