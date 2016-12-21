US forward Julian Green leaving Bayern Munich for Stuttgart

MUNICH (AP) — United States forward Julian Green is leaving Bayern Munich and switching to second-division club Stuttgart.

Bayern says the 21-year-old Green, whose contract ran through next June, will leave during the Bundesliga's winter break for a contract through June 2019 with Stuttgart.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says "Julian wants to gain experience at a club where he'll play regularly. Of course that was difficult at Bayern due to the huge competition (for places)."

Green has been with Bayern since 2010, apart from the 2014-15 season spent on loan at Hamburger SV. He played for Bayern's youth sides and reserve side. He made two appearances in the German Cup this season, scoring one goal in the 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Green has made eight appearances for the United States.