Organizers: WTA Taiwan Open 2017 features 21 top-100 players

Organizers of the WTA Taiwan Open 2017 announced Wednesday a roster of 23 players in the singles main draw, with 21 of them ranked in the world’s top 100.

The organizers said the 21 players in the top 100 include former world number one Jelena Jankovic, a Serbian player who is now ranked 54.

Local player Lee Ya-hsuan was awarded a wildcard for the main draw.

Lee said she is very happy to have the chance to participate in world-class professional tennis and play in her homeland at the Taiwan Open, adding that she will sharpen her playing skills as well as mental strength in the run-up to the event as “all the other players in the roster are very strong.”

The Taiwan Open will take place from Jan 28 to Feb 5 on hard court at the 10,000-seat indoor stadium, the Taipei Arena. The organizers said admission to the qualifying rounds on Jan 28 and 29 is free, but after that tickets are required for the main draw.

The event was moved from Kaohsiung to the capital in Taipei in 2017 after making a successful debut featuring Venus Williams and the Chan sisters this past February.

The Taiwan Open offers US$500,000 in prize money and is committed to attracting the world's top tennis talent and to making this event one of the most prestigious WTA International tournaments, according to WTA.