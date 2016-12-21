Poland's political standoff set to continue through holidays

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the populist ruling Law and Justice party, speaks during a press conference as a political crisis drags on, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Opposition lawmakers are vowing to continue a sit-in in parliament through the holidays while sporadic street protests have been taking place for nearly a week over government actions that the opposition decries as anti-democratic. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the populist ruling Law and Justice party, looks on during a press conference as Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, left, speaks, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Opposition lawmakers are vowing to continue a sit-in in parliament through the holidays while sporadic street protests have been taking place for nearly a week over government actions that the opposition decries as anti-democratic. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the populist ruling Law and Justice party, speaks during a press conference with Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, left, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Opposition lawmakers are vowing to continue a sit-in in parliament through the holidays while sporadic street protests have been taking place for nearly a week over government actions that the opposition decries as anti-democratic. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
A woman puts flowers on a fence set up by the police to block access to the parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Although the ruling Law and Justice party announced that they won't introduce restrictions on media access in parliament, a plan that had sparked days of bitter protests, the parliament building was surrounded by fences and more officers. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Protesters stand along a fence in front of the parliament. in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Although the ruling Law and Justice party announced that they won't introduce restrictions on media access in parliament, a plan that had sparked days of bitter protests, the parliament was surrounded by fences and more officers blocking the access to the building. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bitter political standoff in Poland is dragging on, with opposition politicians vowing to continue a sit-in inside parliament through the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.
Grzegorz Schetyna, head of the opposition Civic Platform party, said Wednesday that the protesting lawmakers will remain inside the parliament's main assembly hall in protest until Jan. 11, when parliament is set to resume after a holiday break. They are protesting steps by the ruling Law and Justice party that they deem undemocratic.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful chairman of Law and Justice, said the behavior of the rebellious lawmakers is of a "criminal nature" and appealed to them to respect the law.