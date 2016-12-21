Petra Kvitova's surgery on left-hand injuries successful

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo of Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, clenches her left hand as she reacts after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. The player's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
A woman crosses a street in front of the house where Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova has been attatcked and injured in her flat in Prostejov, 260 kilometres east of Prague, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured during an attack in her flat. Kvitova’s spokesman Karel Tejkal says Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors. (Ludek Perina/CTK via AP)
A photograph of Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova lies on a tennis racket during a charity tennis exhibition in Brno, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had to cancel the event because she has been injured during an attack in her flat in the Czech Republic. Kvitova’s spokesman Karel Tejkal said Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. She suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT
PRAGUE (AP) — Petra Kvitova's spokesman says the surgery on the two-time Wimbledon champion's left hand was successful and she is recovering.
Kvitova was injured Tuesday when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her at her home in the town of Prostejov. The attacker is still at large.
Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday.
Karel Tejkal, Kvitova's spokesman, says the Czech player feels good and that her surgeon considers the operation to be a success.
Kvitova is expected to resume her career, but she will miss the Australian Open and a significant part of the season after damaging tendons in her left hand. She also has injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.