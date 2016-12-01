Five die in Taoyuan scaffolding collapse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four men and a woman died at the Da-Si Senior High School in Taoyuan City when the scaffolding they were working on collapsed, reports said Wednesday.

The reason for the incident was not immediately clear.

The five had been working on the outside of the fifth floor at the school building, and at 3:14 p.m. the scaffolding collapsed, burying them underneath.

As they were pulled out of the wreckage over the following two-and-a-half hours, all of them were officially diagnosed with “out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA)” and were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

One theory suggested that the workers had been using too much cement, which had been too heavy for the scaffolding to carry. Some of the bodies had been covered in cement, reports said.

As there were no survivors and no witnesses, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office was looking into the matter. The city’s Department of Education called on supervisors and subcontractors to follow all work safety rules during their operations.

The victims reportedly included a couple of 50 and 48 years of age who had arrived in Taoyuan for their first day of work Wednesday due to a labor shortage in the city. They were indigenous Amis people who still had two children at school in Pingtung County, reports said.

Another victim was a 67-year-old man who had been standing in for one of his sons, according to reports.