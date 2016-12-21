Romania could be headed for first female prime minister

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania could be headed for its first female prime minister.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of Romania's Social Democratic party which won recent parliamentary elections, proposed Wednesday that Sevil Shhaideh take the post of prime minister.

President Klaus Iohannis is consulting with political leaders before nominating a prime minister, who Parliament needs to approve. If approved by lawmakers, she would also become the country's first Muslim prime minister.

Dragnea is banned from being premier because he has a conviction for election fraud

The little known Shhaideh was minister for regional development for six months in 2015, a ministry she worked in since 2012.

The left-leaning Social Democrats easily won the Dec. 11 parliamentary elections, but did not secure a majority and will govern with a minority partner.