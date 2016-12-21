Alan Thicke's wife: 'Profound mourning' after actor's death

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The wife of Alan Thicke says her family is working through "profound mourning" days after the actor's death at age 69.

Tanya Thicke says her husband was laid to rest Monday, six days after he suffered a fatal heart attack. She says in a statement, "It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time."

She described Thicke as "my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family."

Another of Thicke's relatives posted pictures on Facebook of a Sunday memorial for the "Growing Pains" star that showed some of Thicke's cast mates from the sitcom in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio.