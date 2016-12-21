Austrian contravenes anti-Nazi law, given suspended sentence

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has found a man guilty of contravening anti-Nazi laws for walking back and forth in front of the house where Adolf Hitler was born while wearing a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan.

State broadcaster ORF says the 27-year old also appeared in court wearing stickers with code words and numbers that translate into "Heil Hitler."

ORF said Wednesday that he was given a 15-month suspended sentence. The man was not identified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.

He was charged after appearing in front of the house in the western town of Braunau last year wearing a T-shirt saying "Nazified, with a raised hand" to greet a visiting Hungarian neo-Nazi group.

The man was quoted as saying the slogan was a "political statement."

