The Latest: Israelis concerned about missing citizen

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says that an Israeli man was seriously wounded in the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin and his wife is missing.

Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Wednesday that the man is in stable condition following surgery. He says Israel is in touch "day and night" with German authorities to try to find the wife.

He declined to disclose the couple's personal details, saying only that the couple was in Berlin on holiday and that their relatives had arrived in Germany on Tuesday.

___

8:30 a.m.

German investigators were searching Wednesday for the killer or killers in Monday's attack on a crowded Berlin Christmas market after a man arrested soon after the rampage was released for lack of evidence and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Police in Berlin said they had received 508 tips on the attack as of Tuesday night, but it wasn't clear whether prosecutors had any concrete leads.