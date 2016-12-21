  1. Home
  2. World

DEA chemists race to identify ever-changing synthetic drugs

By ERIKA KINETZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/21 16:46

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, forensic chemist Emily Dye handles evidence, seized in drug raids, which contains fentanyl analogs at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, a bag of 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl, which was seized in a drug raid, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, forensic chemist Emily Dye stands beside her stainless steel lockboxes containing evidence, seized in drug arrests, while they await forensic testing at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. The sprint to market unregulated chemicals is driven by demand in the U.S., where users gobble up 80 percent of the world’s opioids, according to the DEA. Dye was just 6 years old when Purdue unveiled OxyContin as a breakthrough drug, a powerful yet supposedly non-addictive opioid that would revolutionize pain management. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, a vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A 2mg dose of fentanyl is fatal to 99 percent of humans. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, forensic chemists working with evidence containing fentanyl, seized in drug arrests, always have a naloxone auto injector nearby in case of accidental exposure at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. The Special Testing Laboratory is one of eight forensic labs run by the DEA. Focused on research, it has a worn functionality that gives it an academic feel. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016 photo, Forensic Chemist Emily Dye works at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. The Special Testing Laboratory is one of eight forensic labs run by the DEA. Focused on research, it has a worn functionality that gives it an academic feel. Forty chemists work at the lab. Their job is to identify substances seized by law enforcement in the field before they kill too many people. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, stainless steel lockboxes contain evidence, seized in drug arrests, while they await forensic testing at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. The Special Testing Laboratory is one of eight forensic labs run by the DEA. Focused on research, it has a worn functionality that gives it an academic feel. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 photo, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Forensic Chemist Emily Dye, prepares a control reference sample of fentanyl at the DEA's Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, forensic chemist Emily Dye talks about protective measures she takes while handling evidence containing fentanyl at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In this Sept. 21, 2016 photo, a worker looks out from the Shanghai Xianchong Chemical Co. in Shanghai, China. The company offered 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl, 4-FIBF for short, for sale and operates from a small office in central Shanghai. They started fielding requests for 4-FIBF around April 2016, according to the manager named Jammi Gao. The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so fierce that the Drug Enforcement Administration says they now constitute an entire new class of drugs, which are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen. The fentanyl-like drugs are pouring in primarily from China, U.S. officials say though Beijing maintains that assertion is unsubstantiated. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emily Dye walked down an echoing white hallway, past a metal grate and into a dim room known as "the vault." She checked out a package of evidence wrapped in plastic wrap and placed it in a steel lockbox with her name on it.

New drugs were appearing every other week in the Drug Enforcement Administration's Special Testing and Research Laboratory, an unmarked gray building in northern Virginia. Dye, a 27-year-old DEA chemist, knew her sample could be one of them.

"Man," she said. "I've got to figure out what this is."

The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so fierce that the DEA says they now constitute an entire new class of drugs, which are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen.

The fentanyl-like drugs are pouring in primarily from China, U.S. officials say — an assertion Beijing maintains has not been substantiated . Laws cannot keep pace with the speed of scientific innovation. As soon as one substance is banned, chemists synthesize slightly different, and technically legal, molecules and sell that substance online, delivery to U.S. doorstops guaranteed .

Today, it is almost as easy to order an ever-shifting array of synthetic opioids online from China as it is to buy a pair of shoes.

"Right now we're seeing the emergence of a new class, that's fentanyl-type opioids," Dye's boss, Jill Head, said. "Based on the structure, there can be many, many more substitutions on that molecule that we have not yet seen."

Entrepreneurial chemists have been creating designer alternatives to cannabis, amphetamine, cocaine and Ecstasy for years. But the new synthetics are far more lethal ; in some cases, an amount smaller than a poppy seed can kill.

Dye has recommitted to every safety protocol she was ever taught. One, safety glasses. Two, lab coat, buttoned. Three, powder-free disposable nitrile gloves. Four, face mask. She placed an emergency naloxone injection kit — an antidote for opioid overdose — on her lab bench. Just in case.

Then she unwrapped the evidence and pulled out a palm-sized baggie.

She scooped up a dot of powder and gingerly placed it in a small vial. As she worked, she treated the material as if it were radioactive.

After transferring a few drops of methanol into the vial, she clamped it shut and dropped it into a mass spectrometer. The machine sucked the evidence through a copper-colored wire and bombarded it with electrons to break it into small pieces. "Kind of like when you drop a puzzle," Dye said.

The resulting pattern of peaks is akin to a chemical fingerprint. Dye compared the result with the lab's library of approximately 1,500 known drugs.

None matched. This was something new.

She and her colleagues ran the evidence through a nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer to map the position of different atoms. Then they guessed. They bought a sample of the compound they thought they had from a legitimate research chemical company.

On July 26, Dye ran that reference standard through the mass spectrometer. The result matched the evidence exactly.

"It's 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl," Dye said.

Long before Dye made her discovery, Chinese vendors were offering 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl — 4-FIBF for short — for sale.

Shanghai Xianchong Chemical Co., a trading company with a spare office in central Shanghai, was one of them. Shanghai Xianchong started fielding requests for 4-FIBF around April, said manager Jammi Gao, a clean-cut man in a white polo shirt.

Gao said in an email he could sell 4-FIBF for $6,000 a kilogram, though later he denied ever brokering a deal. He refused to ship illegal drugs, but 4-FIBF is so new to the street it is not a controlled substance in either the U.S. or China.

Back in the lab, Dye peeled off her gloves. She didn't know users were warning each other not to overdose chasing a heroin high that never kicked in with 4-FIBF. She didn't know about the dosing schedules addicts had already worked out. And she didn't know that 4-FIBF gave some people satisfying, sleep-through-the-night results when inserted up their rectum.

Dye would go home, safe, to her dog. Maybe tomorrow she would find the next new thing in an evidence bag on her bench. But elsewhere, all across America, people would not make it through the night. By the time Dye finished work the next day, another 90 Americans would be dead of opioid overdoses.

___

Associated Press writer Youkyung Lee in Seoul, South Korea, video journalist Aritz Parra and news researcher Fu Ting in Shanghai contributed to this report.

___

Follow Kinetz on Twitter at http://twitter.com/ekinetz