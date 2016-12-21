The oilman who brought Trump and the Bush world together
By JULIE PACE , AP White House Correspondent, Associated Press
2016/12/21 16:32
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, ExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson gives a speech at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Throughout the presidential campaign, the Bush family and many of its Republican allies turned their backs on Donald Trump. Now, they’re finding common cause with Trump over his pick to lead the State Department: Tillerson, who has long orbited their same political, philanthropic and business circles. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2011, file photo, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, right, and Rex Tillerson, ExxonMobil's chief executive smile during a signing ceremony in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Throughout the presidential campaign, the Bush family and many of its Republican allies turned their backs on Donald Trump. Now, they’re finding common cause with Trump over his pick to lead the State Department: Tillerson, who has long orbited their same political, philanthropic and business circles. Despite the high-level backing, Tillerson faces obstacles in his path to Foggy Bottom. (Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti via AP, Pool)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bush family and its Republican allies are finding common cause with Donald Trump over his pick to lead the State Department, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.
Former President George W. Bush heaped praise on Tillerson in a recent phone call to the Tennessee senator, Bob Corker, who will oversee the secretary of state confirmation hearings.
Tillerson's preferred candidate in the 2016 presidential race, Jeb Bush, called the Exxon executive a "good man and accomplished leader."
George W. Bush's vice president, secretary of state and secretary of defense — Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates — have all offered glowing endorsements.
Tillerson faces obstacles despite the high-level backing. He has no government experience, and senators in both parties have raised questions about his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.