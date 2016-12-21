Inside the DEA: A chemist's quest to identify mystery drugs
By ERIKA KINETZ, Associated Press
2016/12/21 16:31
In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, forensic chemist Emily Dye handles evidence, seized in drug raids, which contains fentanyl analogs at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, a vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. A 2mg dose of fentanyl is fatal to 99 percent of humans. A novel class of deadly drugs is exploding across the country, with many manufactured in China for export around the world. The drugs, synthetic opioids, are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the U.S. has ever seen. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
In this Aug. 9, 2016 photo, Forensic Chemist Emily Dye works at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. The Special Testing Laboratory is one of eight forensic labs run by the DEA. Focused on research, it has a worn functionality that gives it an academic feel. Forty chemists work at the lab. Their job is to identify substances seized by law enforcement in the field before they kill too many people. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
In this Sept. 21, 2016 photo, a worker looks out from the Shanghai Xianchong Chemical Co. in Shanghai, China. The company offered 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl, 4-FIBF for short, for sale and operates from a small office in central Shanghai. They started fielding requests for 4-FIBF around April 2016, according to the manager named Jammi Gao. The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so fierce that the Drug Enforcement Administration says they now constitute an entire new class of drugs, which are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen. The fentanyl-like drugs are pouring in primarily from China, U.S. officials say though Beijing maintains that assertion is unsubstantiated. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The proliferation of rapidly evolving synthetic opioids has become so fierce that the Drug Enforcement Administration says they now constitute an entire new class of drugs. And those drugs are fueling the deadliest addiction crisis the United States has ever seen.
U.S. officials say the fentanyl-like drugs are pouring in primarily from China, but Beijing maintains that assertion has not been substantiated.
Laws cannot keep pace with the speed of scientific innovation. As soon as one substance is banned, chemists synthesize slightly different and technically legal molecules, and sell that substance online.
Forensic chemists at the DEA's Special Testing and Research Laboratory are on the front line of the war on drugs, teasing out molecular structures of mystery drugs so they can be named, tracked and regulated.