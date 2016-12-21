Water Resource Agency: End of December best time to view red maple leaves around Shihmen Reservoir

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The Northern Region Water Resources Office said the more than 3,000 green maple trees around the Shihmen Reservoir are changing colors and the best time to view the foliage will be the end of December if the northeastern monsoon intensifies by that time.

(photo source: Flickr by Albert Hsieh)

The Northern Region Water Resources Office is in charge of the management, development and protection of all water resources in northern Taiwan, including the Shihmen Reservoir.

The reservoir’s management planted more than 3,000 green maples more than 30 years ago to beautify the areas around the dam, including Maple Trail, Maple Park, Xizhou Park and Nanyuan Ecological Park.

(photo source: Flickr by Albert Hsieh)

The office said as the temperature of this year’s winter has been on the high side, the maple trees haven’t changed colors as much as in the past, estimating the leaves will turn into a most brilliant shade of red between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

During these days, the maple trees around the reservoir have begun to turn from yellow to red, and visitors are advised to take a couple of hours to walk around the area to view the beautiful maple foliage and feel the poetic atmosphere, the office added.

If visitors come by bike, they can slow down in the forests and enjoy the natural phytoncide, the office said, adding that the almost 500 plum trees near the Maple Park have also begun to bloom, and the best time to admire the white blossoms is estimated to be before Jan 15, 2017.

(photo surce: Flickr by Albert Hsieh)

The office urged the public to use the coming Christmas and New Year Day holidays to come to the Shihmen Reservoir to view the maple leaves, the plum blossoms as well as the beautiful mountain and lake scenery around the reservoir. For more information, visitors can call the service desk of the Shinmen Reservoir Management Center at 03-4712000 ext. 100 or 101.