Children of Sao Tome and Principe president face scrutiny after rift

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The studies and scholarship for the children of the president of Sao Tome and Principe faced scrutiny after diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the West African country came to an end Wednesday.

The president of the Portuguese-speaking island nation, Evaristo Carvalho, reportedly switched recognition to Beijing after Taiwan turned down requests for financial assistance totaling US$100 million dollars.

According to media reports, his daughter was receiving a scholarship worth NT$500,000 (US$15,600) a year from the International Cooperation and Development Fund to study at National Yang-Ming University in Taipei City. Carvalho only came to power three months ago, and his daughter had only just begun her studies in Taiwan, reports said, adding that ICDF scholarships usually ran for two years. The college confirmed she was studying there, and added it would protect her privacy and respect her right to receive education.

In addition, a son of President Carvalho was reportedly also staying in Taiwan to work on a Ph.D. at National Chengchi University. Unconfirmed reports described him as a “son-in-law of Taiwan,” meaning he had married a Taiwanese woman. The university confirmed his registration, but said he had taken official leave.

There was no immediate comment on whether the break with Sao Tome and Principe would affect their studies. There was a possibility that the authorities would “let politics be politics and education be education” and allow the president’s daughter to complete her studies in Taiwan, reports said.

Other forms of cooperation between the two countries were likely to end soon. A seven-member Taiwanese medical team sent by Taipei Medical University was preparing to return home, while a digital center and agricultural projects would also be abandoned, reports said.