In NYC's Russian enclaves, a big 'nyet' to hacking talk

NEW YORK (AP) — Most Russian-speaking expatriates interviewed by The Associated Press this past week in New York City's heavily Russian enclaves shrug off accusations that Kremlin hacking helped sway the presidential election to Donald Trump.

They portray it as nothing more than political sour grapes.

While the city overall went nearly 79 percent for Clinton, most precincts in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Brighton Beach and Sheepshead bay voted "za Trampa," or for Trump, some as high as 80 percent.

First-generation migrants told the AP they generally liked Trump's promises to reduce taxes and create more jobs. And many say they felt that U.S.-Russian relations were likely to improve during a Trump presidency.