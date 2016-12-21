In NYC's Russian enclaves, a big 'nyet' to hacking talk
By ALINA HEINEKE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/21 13:35
In this Dec. 16, 2016 photo, people walk past a Brighton Beach pharmacy that caters to the Russian community in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Most Russian-speaking expatriates interviewed by The Associated Press this past week in New York City’s heavily Russian enclaves shrug off accusations that Kremlin hacking helped sway the presidential election to Donald Trump. They portray it as nothing more than political sour grapes. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Dec. 15, 2016 photo, Roman Gadayev works in his Brighton Beach shoe repair shop in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gadayev holds a firm view on allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election. "Simply impossible," said the Kazakhstan native who voted for Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alina Heineke)
In this Dec. 16, 2016 photo, Yuriy Taras enjoys the sunshine while sitting on the Brighton Beach boardwalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Originally from Ukraine, Taras considers Trump's nomination of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, "a person who knows both Putin and Russia," as secretary of state, a sign that the "enmity" between Washington and Moscow will be on the mend. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Dec. 16, 2016 photo, Russian-language newspapers are displayed on a Brighton Beach newsstand in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Most Russian-speaking expatriates interviewed by The Associated Press this past week in New York City’s heavily Russian enclaves shrug off accusations that Kremlin hacking helped sway the presidential election to Donald Trump. While the city overall went nearly 79 percent for Clinton, most precincts in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Brighton Beach and Sheepshead bay voted "za Trampa,” or for Trump, some as high as 80 percent. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Dec. 15, 2016 photo, Ludmila Bondar walks in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen is among those Brighton Beach residents who cast 60 percent of ballots for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. "Russia has nothing to do with this (hacking of the Democratic Party emails), she said. "People are the ones who have elected Trump." (AP Photo/Alina Heineke)
In this Dec. 16, 2016 photo, a clerk leans through a bakery window to make change for a customer in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Donald Trump enjoyed a high-level of support among migrants from the former Soviet Union living in this oceanside community. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Dec. 16, 2016 photo, Yefim Kacher, owner of a Brighton Beach hair salon in the Brooklyn borough of New York, talks about the election of Donald Trump. Kacher, who said he voted for Trump because of his promise to slash taxes, was among the few who said there appears to be sufficient evidence that Russia tried to sway the U.S. election outcome. "Relations will improve thanks to common sense because no one wants to escalate the confrontation with Russia," he said in Russian. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Dec. 16, 2016 photo, women choose stockings for sale in a Brighton Beach clothing store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Most Russian-speaking expatriates interviewed by The Associated Press this past week in New York City’s heavily Russian enclaves shrug off accusations that Kremlin hacking helped sway the presidential election to Donald Trump. While the city overall went nearly 79 percent for Clinton, most precincts in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Brighton Beach and Sheepshead bay voted "za Trampa,” or for Trump, some as high as 80 percent. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK (AP) — Most Russian-speaking expatriates interviewed by The Associated Press this past week in New York City's heavily Russian enclaves shrug off accusations that Kremlin hacking helped sway the presidential election to Donald Trump.
They portray it as nothing more than political sour grapes.
While the city overall went nearly 79 percent for Clinton, most precincts in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Brighton Beach and Sheepshead bay voted "za Trampa," or for Trump, some as high as 80 percent.
First-generation migrants told the AP they generally liked Trump's promises to reduce taxes and create more jobs. And many say they felt that U.S.-Russian relations were likely to improve during a Trump presidency.