Daniel Ricciardo rules out any Formula 1 switch next season

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has officially ruled out a move to Mercedes next season, saying he's committed to Red Bull for the next two years.

Following the retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg, Mercedes is looking for a new driver to team with Lewis Hamilton.

The 27-year-old Ricciardo said in Perth on Wednesday that "I've got two more years at Red Bull, that's where I'm going to be."

Two weeks ago, Red Bull officials said they would not release Ricciardo early from his contract.

"There's a lot of people that are tempted to jump into that (Mercedes) seat," Ricciardo said Wednesday. "I just hope whoever gets it appreciates it."

Ricciardo finished third in this year's F1 drivers' championship with 256 points behind Rosberg (385) and Hamilton (380).