At soaring rate, Nepalis seeking jobs abroad come home dead

By MARTHA MENDOZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/21 11:33

In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo, Nepali workers stand in queues at the departure gate for migrant workers at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, a Nepali Prem Bahadur Ale Magar, 23, takes a selfie while he waits for his flight to Malaysia, where he will work in a warehouse as a cleaner, at Tribhuwan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. The number of Nepali workers going abroad has more than doubled since the country began promoting foreign labor in recent years: from about 220,000 in 2008 to about 500,000 in 2015. The unskilled workers fill a host of global demands: building highways, stadiums and houses in Gulf states and guarding shopping malls, sewing sweatshirts and assembling televisions in Malaysia. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Nov 25, 2016 photo, a Nepalese man shows his passport with a working permit at the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In this photo Nov 30, 2016 photo, a Nepalese woman carries her grandchild, whose father is working abroad as an unskilled laborer, in front of their home in Belhi village, in Saptari district, Nepal.

In this Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Salit Mandal, 28, sits on his bed at his home in Parikauli Village, Saptari district, a region where many men have left to work abroad as unskilled laborers, Nepal. Mandal, who rolled off a third-level bunk in Malaysia and smashed his skull, is in debt and partially paralyzed, and lives with his parents. His family had pinned their hopes on him after he returned from an earlier stint in Qatar with enough money to build a five-bedroom house. Now his mom takes a visitor aside and says the situation is horrible, Salit can't squat by himself over the pit toilet, she says, and she has to clean him up afterward. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Nov. 23, 2016 photo, Mohammed Tohit, 28, holds his passport in front of the solid, cement and plaster home that he built for his family in Belhi Village, Nepal. Tohit is the envy and inspiration of the village. He worked in Malaysia for almost six years sewing clothes for Nike, Lacoste and Columbia Sportswear, saving more than $20,000, enough to build the sturdy two-bedroom house. "I am scared, sure, but I have no way to earn anything here," he says. "I have no choice but to leave again." (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a truck carrying the coffin of Balkisun Mandal Khatwe travels on a badly rutted road towards his village of Belhi, Saptari district of Nepal. Balkisun, who had been working for Habtoor Leighton Group in Qatar for less than a month, died in his sleep.

In this Nov. 23, 2016 photo, relatives and villagers carry the coffin of Balkisun Mandal Khatwe at Belhi village, Saptari district of Nepal. Balkisun, who had been working for Habtoor Leighton Group in Qatar for less than a month, died in his sleep.

In this Nov. 22, 2016 photo, the coffin carrying the body of Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, a migrant laborer who died in his sleep in Qatar, lies outside Tribhuwan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. But now medical researchers say these deaths fit a familiar pattern: Every decade or so, dozens, or even hundreds, of seemingly healthy Asian men working abroad in poor conditions start dying in their sleep. The suspected killer even has a name: Sudden Unexplained Nocturnal Death Syndrome.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, cries as she leans on the coffin carrying her husband Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, 26, a migrant worker who died in his sleep in Qatar, at Belhi village, in Saptari district, Nepal.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, family members rinse out the red tikka powder, which is only allowed for married women, from the forehead of Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, after the death of her husband Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, 26, at Belhi village, in Saptari district, Nepal. Balkisun died in his sleep in Qatar, where he was working for Habtoor Leighton Group, loading trucks to build new highways.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a woman breaks down after seeing the body of her son Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, a migrant worker who died in his sleep in Qatar, at Belhi village, in Saptari district, Nepal.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a priest helps Shivendra Kumar Mandal, 3, nicknamed Siban, perform cremation rituals before lighting the funeral pyre of his father Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, at Belhi village in Saptari district of Nepal. Balkisun died in his sleep in Qatar, where he was working Habtoor Leighton Group, loading trucks to build new highways. Nepal is one of the poorest and least developed countries in the world, and Belhi is one of its poorest places. The Mandals live eight people to a room in one of about 700 mud-and-stick homes set among dry, sparse rice paddies. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, holds a mobile phone displaying a selfie her husband Balkisun Mandal Khatwe had taken in Qatar in his yellow work hardhat and protective sunglasses, at her village in Belhi, Saptari District of Nepal. Saro had chatted with Balkisun through Facebook Messenger just the evening before his death. This is what happened, according to his supervisor: "After work he went to dinner at 7 and bed at 10. In the morning we tried to wake him up but he didn't respond. We took the body to the hospital where they did an autopsy and said it was cardiac arrest." About 10 percent of Nepal's 28 million residents are working abroad. They send back more than $6 billion a year, amounting to about 30 percent of the country's annual revenues. Only Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are more dependent on foreign earnings. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this photo taken on Monday, Dec 19, 2016, Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, sits with her son and her father-in-law at the Department of Foreign Employment to receive compensation after her husband died as a migrant worker in Qatar, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Eventually, with help, she received $2,777 from the Foreign Employment Promotion Board. She said she would use the money to open a small store in the village selling cookies and noodles, and also invest in a sewing machine. She wants to earn money for their son's education. "I want to make my son a teacher or a doctor when he grows up," she said. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 photo, Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, gives her fingerprint to receive compensation from the Foreign Employment Promotion Board after her husband died as a migrant worker in Qatar, in Kathmandu, Nepal. She received $2,777 which she said she would use to open a small store in the village selling cookies and noodles, and also invest in a sewing machine. She wants to earn money for their son's education. "I want to make my son a teacher or a doctor when he grows up," she said. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 photo, Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, holds a cheque received as compensation from the Foreign Employment Promotion Board after her husband died as a migrant worker in Qatar, in Kathmandu, Nepal. She received $2,777 which she said she would use to open a small store in the village selling cookies and noodles, and also invest in a sewing machine. She wants to earn money for their son's education. "I want to make my son a teacher or a doctor when he grows up," she said. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, whose husband died in his sleep as a migrant worker in Qatar, walks dressed in a white sari inside her home in Belhi village, Saptari district of Nepal. Saro isn't allowed to remarry and will probably live on the edges of society, earning nothing more than some food to eat and a place to sleep.

In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2016 photo, a red coffin that brought home the body of Nepali migrant worker from Saudi Arabia, lies on the ground empty after cremation rituals were completed at Swayambhunath stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 photo, a Nepali migrant worker Krishna Bahadur Tamang, 32, carries his son before departing for Qatar at Tribhuwan Internation airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A tiny young woman crouches just outside the airport, crying softly into her thin shawl. It's cold, but her sleeping toddler is warm in her arms.

Travelers swarm around: Himalayan trekkers load up expedition backpacks. A Chinese tour group boards a bus. A dozen flight attendants in crisp blue suits and heels click by.

Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, covers her head completely, a bundle of grief.

Hundreds of young Nepali men wave goodbyes. On this day 1,500 fly out of the Kathmandu airport for desperately needed jobs, mostly in Malaysia, Qatar or Saudi Arabia. But on this day, too, six come back in wooden caskets, rolled out of baggage claim on luggage carts.

Scrawled in black marker on one: "Human Remains, Balkisun Mandal Khatwe." Saro's husband.

The number of Nepali workers going abroad more than doubled after the country began promoting foreign labor in recent years: from about 220,000 in 2008 to about 500,000 in 2015. The number of deaths among those workers has risen much faster. One out of every 2,500 workers died in 2008; last year, one out of every 500 died, according to an Associated Press analysis of data released by Nepal's Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In total, over 5,000 workers from this small country have died working abroad since 2008— more than the number of U.S. troops killed in the Iraq War.

The causes are often listed as natural death, heart attack or cardiac arrest — the men go to bed after an exhausting day of work and never wake up. That's what Saro was told happened to Balkisun.

Now medical researchers say these deaths fit a familiar pattern: Every decade or so, dozens, or even hundreds, of seemingly healthy migrant Asian workers start dying in their sleep. It happened in the U.S. in the late 1970s, in Singapore about a decade later and more recently in China. The suspected killer even has a name: Sudden Unexplained Nocturnal Death Syndrome.

Next year, an international consortium is launching to investigate. For today's arrivals, they're too late.

About 10 percent of Nepal's 28 million residents work abroad. They send back more than $6 billion a year, 30 percent of the country's revenues. Only Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are more dependent on foreign earnings.

"Nepalese workers are well known for their hard work, dedication and loyalty," boasts the Nepalese Embassy website in Doha, Qatar, where a construction boom employs about 1.5 million migrants from many countries. The "comparatively cost effective" Nepali workers are experienced at "working in the extreme climatic conditions," says the embassy.

Nepalis build highways, stadiums and houses in Gulf states and guard shopping malls, sew sweatshirts and assemble televisions in Malaysia. Anyone who has bought imported sportswear or electronics, or who plans to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, may be using the products of their labor.

The migrants pay recruiters about $1,100 for the jobs. If they're not tricked out of their earnings — and some are — they can send home about $300 a month.

Department of Foreign Employment spokeswoman Rama Bhattarai says some deaths are inevitable: "They die as foreign employees, they die here when a bus goes off a cliff."

Balkisun's body arrives on an 8 p.m. flight. He died in his sleep six weeks after he left Nepal, at 26, to help build highways as part of World Cup infrastructure improvements, said his Qatar-based Habtoor Leighton Group supervisor, Ganesh Khang Mandal.

At the airport, the casket slides easily into a custom-welded coffin rack on one of 10 trucks Nepal's government provides to bring bodies back to villages.

Saro and 3-year-old son jolt around the backseat for a precarious, eight-hour journey home to Belhi village.

The family is marginalized in every way: Ethnically, they're from the "untouchable" caste, and they speak Maithili, a language more common in India, a few miles south. They live eight to a room in a mud-and-stick home among sparse rice paddies. A shared cellphone is passed from house to house. Chronically hungry, they survive on less than $1 a day.

When the truck reaches Belhi, hundreds of women in traditional saris, men in work clothes and children pour into the narrow dirt street, tears streaming down their faces. Some stand on rooftops. Others crowd a balcony.

Mohammed Tohit, 28, watches from across the street. He is the envy and inspiration of his neighbors: Six years of sewing for Nike, Lacoste and Columbia Sportswear in Malaysia helped him buy a sturdy, cement two-bedroom house, a small farm, a cow, a goat and a television set. He's leaving for Saudi Arabia in 10 days.

"I am scared, sure," he said, "but I have no way to earn anything here."

What causes deaths like Balkisun's? Medical journals associate Sudden Unexplained Nocturnal Death Syndrome with genetics, infection and nutritional deficiencies. In Nepal, authorities say it could be stress, a changed diet, even homesickness, brought on by physically demanding jobs in extremely hot climates.

Utah State University professor Ron Munger studied Thai migrant workers after hundreds died in their sleep in Singapore. He said the Nepali deaths "sound like exactly the same thing."

While the causes of previous strings of deaths haven't been pinpointed, fatalities dropped in each case when workplace safety, housing and diet improved.

Cardiac epidemiology researcher Nirmal Aryal at University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand, recently published "A Call for Public Health Action" in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Public Health about the deaths. He's organizing an international collaboration to investigate.

At Balkisun's village, his wife falls screaming and crying onto the road and is carried inside. About 50 men bring his body on a bamboo platform to a river.

His young son is purified, dipped naked in the river. He's wrapped in white cloth. And with his uncles' hands guiding his own, he takes a bundle of burning twigs and lights his father's funeral pyre.

Associated Press journalists Binaj Gurubacharya, Niranjan Shrestha and Janak Raj Sapkota in Nepal, Eileen Ng in Malaysia and Adam Schreck in United Arab Emirates contributed to this story.

Follow Martha Mendoza on Twitter at: @mendozamartha