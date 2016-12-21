2017 Pro Bowl Selections

|Sunday, Jan. 29
|At Camping World Stadium
|Orlando, Fla.
|(s-starter; x-first time)
|AFC
|OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — s-Tom Brady, New England; Derek Carr, Oakland; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh.
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; s-Amari Cooper, Oakland; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis.
RUNNING BACKS (3) — s-Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo; DeMarco Murray, Tennessee.
FULLBACK (1) — s,x-Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore.
TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Delanie Walker, Tennessee.
TACKLES (3) — s-Donald Penn, Oakland; s-Joe Thomas, Cleveland; x-Taylor Lewan, Tennessee.
GUARDS (3) — s,x-Kelechi Osemele, Oakland; s-Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh.
CENTERS (2) — s,x-Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.
|DEFENSE (18)
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — s-Khalil Mack, Oakland; s-Cameron Wake, Miami; x-Jadeveon Clowney, Houston.
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; s-Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — s-Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; s-Von Miller, Denver; Brian Orakpo, Tennessee.
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — s,x-Dont'a Hightower, New England; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore.
CORNERBACKS (4) — s-Marcus Peters, Kansas City; s-Aqib Talib, Denver; Chris Harris, Jr., Denver; x-Casey Hayward, San Diego.
FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Devin McCourty, New England; Reggie Nelson, Oakland.
STRONG SAFETY (1) — s-Eric Berry, Kansas City.
|SPECIALISTS (4)
PUNTER (1) — Pat McAfee, Indianapolis.
PLACEKICKER (1) — Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — x-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City.
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England.
|NFC
|OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — s-Matt Ryan, Atlanta; x-Dak Prescott, Dallas; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay.
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants; s-Julio Jones, Atlanta; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona.
RUNNING BACKS (3) — s,x-Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Devonta Freeman, Atlanta; x-David Johnson, Arizona.
FULLBACK (1) — s-Mike Tolbert, Carolina.
TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Greg Olsen, Carolina; x-Jordan Reed, Washington.
TACKLES (3) — s-Tyron Smith, Dallas; s-Trent Williams, Washington; Jason Peters, Philadelphia.
GUARDS (3) — s-Zack Martin, Dallas; s,x-Brandon Scherff, Washington; x-T.J. Lang, Green Bay.
CENTERS (2) — s-Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta.
|DEFENSE (18)
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — s,x-Cliff Avril, Seattle; s-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Michael Bennett, Seattle.
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; s-Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — s,x-Vic Beasley, Atlanta; s-Ryan Kerrigan, Washington; Thomas Davis, Carolina.
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — s-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Luke Kuechly, Carolina.
CORNERBACKS (4) — s,x-Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; s-Patrick Peterson, Arizona; x-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Richard Sherman, Seattle.
FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Harrison Smith, Minnesota; x-Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay.
STRONG SAFETY (1) — s,x-Landon Collins, New York Giants.
|SPECIALISTS (4)
PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles.
PLACEKICKER (1) — x-Matt Bryant, Atlanta.
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota.
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — x-Dwayne Harris, New York Giants.