Jets' Petty says chest feeling better, expects to play

FLORHAM PARK, New Jersey (AP) — Bryce Petty's bruised chest is feeling better and the chocolate chip cookies he received from an apologetic teammate should help with the healing process.

The New York Jets quarterback was injured last Saturday night when he was sandwiched by Miami's Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a 28-yard pass to Robby Anderson on the first play of the fourth quarter in New York's 34-13 loss.

X-rays at the stadium were negative, as was a CT scan Monday.

"Shoot, I thought something was messed up in there," Petty said Tuesday. "Luckily, everything was good."

Petty and coach Todd Bowles called it "a miscommunication," and it appeared center Wesley Johnson might have made a mistake with the snap count — since he was the only one on the Jets' offensive line who moved. That created clear lanes for both Wake and Suh to crunch the quarterback .

"It won't happen again," a smiling Petty said. "I had a batch of cookies on my hood from Wes, so that was a really nice gesture. He still owes me dinner, though."

When asked if the cookies were homemade, Petty said he believed they were.

"So, it was a real apology, yeah," he said, smiling. "It was nice."

Petty said he practiced fully Tuesday and couldn't foresee anything keeping him from playing Saturday at New England.

Bowles said the team will monitor him throughout the week, and Petty will start if he continues to show improvement.

"I just couldn't imagine this season ending that way," Petty said. "So, I was really happy to see that everything was negative, everything was good. It was a good hit — hits, plural. I'll probably put that up in my man cave at some point. So, if I can take shots from those two dudes right there, I think I'll be all right."

After watching film of the play, though, Petty was surprised he wasn't injured worse.

"I mean, shoot, I had two of probably the strongest dudes I've ever been around hit me at the same time," Petty said. "But that's football. I try not to watch it too much."