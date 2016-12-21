How the Dow Jones industrial average finished Tuesday

Big gains for banks and for companies focused on travel helped propel U.S. stock indexes to record levels on Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average moved closer than ever to 20,000, but the symbolic threshold remained just out of reach.

On Tuesday:

The Dow rose 91.56 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,974.62.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 8.23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,270.76.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 26.50 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,483.94.

The Russell 2000 index climbed 12.27 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,383.96.

For the week:

The Dow is up 131.21 points, or 0.7 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 12.69 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 46.78 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up19.55 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 2,549.59 points, or 14.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 226.82 points, or 11.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 476.53 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.07 points, or 21.8 percent.