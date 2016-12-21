BC-Metadata Advisory

Intended for AP Webfeeds, Newsroom and Exchange customers to help parse, ingest and search digital content. See ABOUT METADATA below for more information.

These are the latest event tags:

Assassination of Russian ambassador in Ankara (Id: 666857b9dcb04eedaaef583403431a13)

Berlin Christmas market attack (Id: 62dd3c0a5d664bf286babdaaf012d8ea)

Other noteworthy event and subject tags are:

2016 United States government transition (id: 78c52ff73cb344fb9db22c4c58455622)

Christmas (id: b413df066a2540c899f0b590b4203846)

Dakota Access Oil Pipeline protests (Id: 10d14e6769364f28a43d0158b89f19c9)

Hanukkah (Id: 3c1609588d51100486d699a6f6172603)

Holiday decorating (Id: d3c904e08986100486f8bc885dbc3010)

Holiday shopping (Id: d391afa88987100488d3bc885dbc3010)

New Year's Day (Id: 3c16f3b88d51100486ec99a6f6172603)

New Year's Eve (id: 76c13942157646e087d62bbaf52234cb)

AP WEBFEEDS CUSTOMERS

Breaking news tags are part of subject metadata. These xpaths will help you parse content in AP ATOM:

/feed/entry/apcm:ContentMetadata/apcm:SubjectClassification(@Authority="AP Subject")/@Value

/feed/entry/apcm:ContentMetadata/apcm:SubjectClassification(@Authority="AP Subject")/@Id

AP NEWSROOM SEARCH TIPS

Search for breaking news and other subject tags in AP Newsroom like so:

subject:"2016 united states government transition"

subject:"holiday shopping"

subject:hanukkah

AP Newsroom also allows searching for ids. For example, the following search will retrieve all content tagged with "Holiday shopping:"

subject:d391afa88987100488d3bc885dbc3010

Note: Make sure not to include space after the colon.

AP EXCHANGE SEARCH TIPS

Search for breaking news and other subject tags in AP Exchange like so:

subjectname="2016 united states government transition"

subjectname= hanukkah

ABOUT METADATA

Metadata tags are used in a variety of ways in digital delivery and retrieval of content. AP customers use tags to search AP news portals, automatically route and publish content to their content management systems and websites. Metadata documentation for AP WebFeeds customers is available on AP Customer Support website: http://aphelp.ap.org (click "Customer Documentation" at top, log in, click "AP WebFeeds: Web Based Delivery" and select a document under "AP Metadata Documentation"). If you have any questions or feedback please contact us at metadata@ap.org.