The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 18, 2016 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Dirty Pleasures by Meghan March - 9781943796991 - (Meghan March LLC)

2. Dirty Together by Meghan March - 9781943796908 - (Meghan March LLC)

3. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. No Man's Land by David Baldacci - 9781455586493 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Cross the Line by James Patterson - 9780316407168 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance by Mark Greaney - 9780698410664 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Alaska by James A. Michener & Steve Berry - 9780804151429 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Seventh Plague by James Rollins - 9780062381705 - (William Morrow)

9. Night School by Lee Child - 9780804178815 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Wrong Side of Goodbye by Michael Connelly - 9780316225953 - (Little, Brown and Company)

