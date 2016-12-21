Spotify's Top 10 most viral tracks

The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Friday Dec. 9, to Thursday Dec. 15, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

UNITED STATES

1. Lydia Liza, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (Rock The Cause, Inc.)

2. G-Eazy, "Vengeance On My Mind" (RCA Records)

3. mansionz, "stfu" (Island Records)

4. Marian Hill, "Back To Me" (Republic Records)

5. Whethan, "Savage (feat. Flux Pavilion & MAX)" (Atlantic Records)

6. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)

7. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)

8. Ryan Gosling, "City Of Stars - From "La La Land" Soundtrack" (Interscope Records)

9. Isaiah, "It's Gotta Be You" (SME Australia)

10. J. Cole, "Foldin Clothes" (Roc Nation)

UNITED KINGDOM

1. Shawn James, "Through the Valley" (Shawn James)

2. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)

3. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)

4. Riton, "Betta Riddim (feat. Kah-lo)" (Last Gang Records, Inc.)

5. Bonobo, "Break Apart" (Ninja Tune)

6. Lydia Liza, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" (Rock The Cause, Inc.)

7. J. Cole, "Neighbors" (Roc Nation)

8. The Beat feat. Ranking Roger, "Side to Side" (DMF Music)

9. Reo Cragun, "Inconsiderate" (Strainge Entertainment)

10. Martin Hulbert, "Better Man (Martin Hulbert x Shaw)" (Universal Music)

GLOBAL

1. G-Eazy, "Vengeance On My Mind" (RCA Records)

2. Marian Hill, "Back To Me" (Republic Records)

3. Shawn James, "Through the Valley" (Shawn James)

4. Steve Aoki, "Just Hold On" (Ultra Records)

5. mansionz, "stfu" (Island Records)

6. J. Cole, "Deja Vu" (Roc Nation)

7. Ryan Gosling, "City Of Stars - From "La La Land" Soundtrack" (Interscope Records)

8. Chanyeol, "Stay With Me" (CJ E&M)

9. Roshelle, "What U Do to Me" (SME Italy)

10. Whethan, "Savage (feat. Flux Pavilion & MAX)" (Atlantic Records)

__