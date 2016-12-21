Israel seeks to delay evacuation of West Bank outpost

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government is asking Israel's Supreme Court for permission to delay the evacuation of a Jewish settlement outpost in the West Bank.

The court determined the Amona outpost was built on private Palestinian land and ordered Israel to tear it down by Dec. 25.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that Israel petitioned the court to delay the evacuation until Feb. 8 so it can find alternative housing arrangements for Amona's settlers.

This week, the settlers accepted an Israeli government plan to leave the outpost peacefully and move to neighboring land, but Israel says it now appears it will not be able to move the settlers to one of the planned areas. An Israeli rights group says the land in question belongs to a Palestinian landowner.