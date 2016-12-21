The Latest: VW reaches deal on last 80,000 polluting cars
By SUDHIN THANAWALA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2016/12/21 03:20
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. Volkswagen is facing a deadline of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, to tell a federal judge in San Francisco whether it has reached a deal with U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners on the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles that cheated on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2008, file photo a Volkswagen Jetta TDI diesel engine is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Volkswagen is facing a deadline of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, to tell a federal judge in San Francisco whether it has reached a deal with U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners on the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles that cheated on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Matthias Muller speaks in Detroit. Volkswagen is facing a deadline of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, to tell a federal judge in San Francisco whether it has reached a deal with U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners on the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles that cheated on emissions tests (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Volkswagen has reached a deal with U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners for the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles caught in the company's emissions cheating scandal.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco announced the settlement for the 3-liter diesel cars Tuesday. He said it will include the option of a buyback for at least 20,000 vehicles and will give all the car owners substantial compensation on top of any repairs or a buyback.
Breyer didn't disclose any numbers and said the parties still have more work to do. It comes after a series of delays this week to give the sides more time to negotiate.
Volkswagen previously reached a deal for 475,000 2-liter diesel cars that also were programmed to cheat on emissions tests.