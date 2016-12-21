Newsweek reporter seeks ID of Twitter user after seizure

DALLAS (AP) — A Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy is seeking information from Twitter in his effort to find out the identity of a person he says sent him an image intended to trigger a seizure.

Kurt Eichenwald filed a request Monday in Dallas County Court seeking to depose Twitter executives. The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump.

Eichenwald says in his request that the image effectively triggered a seizure. He says the person tweeted a strobe image with the words, "You deserve a seizure for your posts," on Dec. 15.

The legal filing says Twitter suspended the sender's account "upon learning of the assault."

Twitter says it doesn't comment on individual investigations. Eichenwald's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.