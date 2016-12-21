  1. Home
  2. World

Colombia vs. Brazil in charity match for Chapecoense victims

By Associated Press
2016/12/21 01:49

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, flowers hang from a soccer net at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. Colombia and Brazil have scheduled a friendly match on Jan. 25, 2017 to raise money for the victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players on Brazil’s Chapecoense football club. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, rescue workers recover bodies from the wreckage site of a charter airplane crash, in La Union, a mountainous area near Medellin, Colombia. A LaMia jet carrying 77 people slammed into the Colombian mountainside just minutes after the pilot reported running out of fuel. The crash killed 71, including members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team and a group of journalists who were traveling to the Copa Sudamericana finals. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Colombia and Brazil will play a friendly match on Jan. 25 to raise money for the victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

The match is set for Rio de Janeiro's Engenhao stadium, which was the venue for athletics during the Olympics. Brazil's team will be composed only of players with local clubs and will not include stars like Neymar who play in Europe.

The plane carrying the Chapecoense players crashed just outside Medellin, Colombia, as they headed to play Colombian club Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana, Latin America's No. 2 club tournament.

Also on Jan. 25, Chapecoense will play its first match since the disaster, facing Brazilian club Joinville in a national tournament.

That match will be played at Chapeco's stadium in southern Brazil.