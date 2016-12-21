Venezuela and Colombia reopen border after temporary closure

A Chinese national, living in Venezuela, looks for his passport in the remains of the building where he maintains a home and business in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, that were looted by demonstrators the night before. Hundreds of police and soldiers have been deployed to the streets of Ciudad Bolivar, where weekend violence left dozens of businesses destroyed or damaged after massive looting over the sudden decision to yank the 100-bolivar, the most widely used currency note from circulation. (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra)
People line up to buy food in one of the two groceries stores that not was looted over the weekend, in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Hundreds of police and soldiers have been deployed to the streets of Ciudad Bolivar, a riverside city of about 700,000 residents, where weekend violence left dozens of businesses destroyed or damaged after massive looting over the sudden decision to yank the 100-bolivar, the most widely used currency note from circulation. (AP Photo/Alejandro Cegarra)
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The presidents of Venezuela and Colombia have agreed to a progressive reopening of their border after a weeklong closure.
Venezuelan Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas says on his Twitter account that presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia made the decision in a Monday night telephone call.
People living along the border indicate that the gradual opening began at some crossings on Tuesday.
Maduro closed his country's border with Colombia on Dec. 12 to combat trafficking in Venezuelan currency notes.
The Venezuelan government several days later decided to remove 100-bolivar notes from circulation. It extended the note's removal from circulation until Jan. 2 following rioting in some places.