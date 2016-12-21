BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Dec. 21

TODAY

The National Association of Realtors reports its latest monthly data on sales of previously occupied U.S. homes. Bed Bath & Beyond and Micron Technology release their quarterly financial results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Walgreens closes in on $9.4B mega-deal

Walgreens moved a step closer to completing its $9.4 billion takeover of the U.S.'s third-largest drugstore chain after Rite Aid agreed to offload over 800 stores to regional rival Fred's.

CENTERPIECE

Shake-up at Alexion Pharma

Shares of rare drug treatment maker Alexion Pharmaceuticals will remain under pressure analysts say, until uncertainty over new management and an internal investigation of its sales practices is lifted.

STORY STOCKS

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

Carnival (CCL)

Regions Financial (RF)

General Mills (GIS)

CarMax (KMX)

Praxair (PX)

Worthington Industries (WOR)

Fred's (FRED)

FUND FOCUS

Akre Focus Retail (AKREX)

Akre's concentrated approach means it's prone to struggle if any of the 30-odd stocks in its portfolio drop. Even so, Morningstar rates it "Silver" and calls it a "fine long-term option."

