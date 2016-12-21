UN chief: Human trafficking prevalent in many conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Outgoing U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is calling on countries to investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases of all types, including when their citizens commit the crime abroad.

Ban says human trafficking is particularly problematic in conflict zones, where groups from the Islamic State to Boko Haram and al-Shabab traffic in humans, especially women and girls, as a weapon of terror and source of revenue.

His comments came during the U.N. Security Council's open debate on trafficking in persons in conflict situations.

Ban's term as top U.N. official ends Dec. 31.

He says: "We have to fight trafficking for the sake of the victims. When we do, we will also decrease funding for terrorists — and make everyone safer."