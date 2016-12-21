Kurdish militants claim bomb that killed 14 Turkish soldiers

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Kurdish militant group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's car bomb in central Turkey that killed 14 off-duty soldiers and wounded 55.

The Kurdistan Freedom Falcons, or TAK, says its "revenge team" conducted the suicide attack in Kayseri, according to a news agency close to Kurdish militants.

Firat News Agency, quoting a statement by the group Tuesday, said the suicide bomber was a 26-year-old who joined the group in 2013. It said TAK would continue to seek revenge for "savage attacks" on the Kurdish people.

Turkish authorities consider TAK to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

TAK has claimed multiple attacks in the past year, including two bombings that killed 45 people near a soccer stadium in Istanbul earlier this month.