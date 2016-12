Queen Elizabeth II to step down from some organizations

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will step down from her role as patron of more than 20 charities and organizations at the end of the year.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday she will follow her husband Prince Philip's example and reduce her charitable work at the end of her 90th birthday year. He did the same when he turned 90 in 2011.

The palace stressed the queen will still be patron of more than 600 organizations.

The queen remains in apparent good health has reduced her traveling.

The palace said other members of the royal family will serve as patrons in cases where the queen is stepping down. The organizations affected include the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Association.