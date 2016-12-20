UK's first openly gay rabbi Lionel Blue dies at 86

LONDON (AP) — British Rabbi Lionel Blue, who was known for his popular early morning radio spots, has died at 86.

Blue was the first openly gay rabbi in Britain. The Liberal Judaism group said he died Monday.

He was a frequent guest on BBC radio's "Thought for the Day" feature, part of the widely heard Radio 4 morning broadcast.

Blue was known for the light, genial tone of his radio spots, which often shed light on Judaism and its application in modern day life. He often discussed his own failings and foibles.

Liberal Judaism's Rabbi Charley Baginsky said Blue helped pave the way for gay clergy of many faiths when he disclosed his sexuality in the 1970s. He praised Blue's "pioneering spirit."

This story has been corrected to change name of properly identify group as Liberal Judaism not Liberal Journalism.