Man in jail for killing Jordan's dad makes misconduct claim

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers for a man in prison for killing basketball star Michael Jordan's father 23 years ago say they found more evidence of police misconduct that clears him in the shooting.

Court documents obtained by the News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2h7JAHf ) say a phone call from James Jordan's cellphone after he was killed was made to the son of the Robeson County sheriff, who was dealing drugs.

Lawyers for 42-year-old Daniel Green say Sheriff Hubert Stone didn't want the Jordan investigation to entangle his son, so the sheriff steered authorities toward investigating the crime as a carjacking.

Green admitted helping dispose of James Jordan's body after the July 1993 killing, but says he wasn't around when co-defendant Larry Demery shot him.

Demery testified against Green in a plea deal.

