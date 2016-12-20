Turkey's coast guard: 5 migrants found dead, 9 rescued

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's coast guard says it has retrieved the bodies of five migrants, including a child, off the Turkish coast.

The Turkish Coast Guard says in a statement it responded to an accident report early Tuesday near the Ayvalik district in western Turkey and recovered a half-sunk boat carrying migrants. It says seven adults and one child were saved from the sea and one person was rescued from an island. A photo of the operation shows a man being pulled out of the water in the dark.

More than a million refugees and migrants traveled from Turkey to Greece and on to other European Union countries until a deal struck in March between Turkey and the EU to return the migrants significantly reduced the number of crossings.