Feds: New York assemblyman who killed himself misused $800K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York lawmaker diverted about $800,000 from an escrow account for his own use before killing himself in a cemetery this year.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, Assemblyman Bill Nojay illegally misdirected funds from a legal client's escrow account to his re-election campaign, a lobbyist, a car dealer and his children.

Authorities say the 59-year-old Republican also used the funds to pay property taxes on his home.

Nojay shot himself Sept. 9 near his family's Rochester plot. His death came just four days before a GOP primary that he won for what would have been his second term.

Nojay faced a federal wire fraud charge when he killed himself.

The Democrat and Chronicle filed a motion after his suicide to have the criminal complaint released.