Cambodia signs pact to renew UN human rights presence

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has agreed to let the U.N. human rights agency keep an office in the country for another two years.

The agreement with the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has been renewed every two years since 1993, but Cambodia has delayed its renewal since last December over concern the U.N. agency was interfering in domestic political affairs. The agency monitors human rights developments and has been critical of Prime Minister Hun Sen's government.

Cambodia's foreign ministry announced the agreement Tuesday. The ministry noted that the agreement, signed Monday, follows principles in the U.N.'s charter about it not authorizing U.N. intervention in a state's domestic affairs. Cambodia had sought mention of non-intervention in the new pact, but it was unclear if it was in the text, which was not available.