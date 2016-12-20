Reports: Mother of bride ID'd as victim of falling tree

Los Angeles County Fire Dept. firefighters work at the scene where a large tree fell on a wedding party in Whittier, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. One person was killed and five others were injured with a large eucalyptus tree fell on a wedding party taking photographs at a Southern California park Saturday, authorities said. Several people were trapped under the tree at Whittier's Penn Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. (Keith Durflinger/The Whittier Daily News via AP)
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A 61-year-old woman killed when a tree fell on a wedding party at a California park Saturday has been identified as the mother of the bride.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has released the victim's name as Margerita Mojarro, of San Pedro. Family members and friends confirmed to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV that Mojarro was the mother of the bride.
The group headed to Penn Park in Whittier just after the wedding to take pictures. The group was posing for photos when a large eucalyptus tree uprooted and crashed on them.
Several people were trapped under the tree and a 4-year-old girl suffered critical head trauma.
The park has been closed indefinitely while the investigation continues.