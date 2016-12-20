Haiti panel orders partial audit of presidential vote

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian electoral court is telling authorities to test the reliability of last month's disputed elections by making a random sample of local vote count sheets.

The ruling by the National Electoral Litigation Office orders an audit of 12 percent of vote tallies nationwide, watched by Haitian and international monitors.

It declined a full recount sought by lawyers for three losing candidates alleging electoral fraud.

Tuesday's decision comes nine days before a deadline for publication of final results.

Preliminary results show Jovenel Moise easily winning a Nov. 20 election against 26 rivals, topping the nearest challenger by more than 385,000 votes.

The political newcomer was backed by ex-President Michel Martelly.