Costco to open branch in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District

Taipei -- Costco Wholesale Taiwan announced Tuesday that it will open a branch in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District Jan. 7.



The Xinzhuang branch will be the 13th Costco outlet in Taiwan since the big-box wholesale hypermarket operator made inroads into the country for the first time in 1997.



The new branch, which is five stories tall and has a floor area of 13,220 square meters, is located near Fu Jen University MRT station.



Wang Yu-mei (王友玫), vice general manager of Costco Taiwan's marketing department, said the company hopes that the new branch will attract more young consumers, in addition to family consumers.



After it opened its first Taiwan outlet in 1997, Costco has gained popularity in Taiwan. As of the end of last year, Costco had enrolled some 2.6 million members in the country of 23 million residents, with the membership renewal rate hitting 90 percent.



The American warehouse-style store opened its 12th branch in the Taipei suburb of Beitou in April this year.