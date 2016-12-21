Solar and wind farms to be built in Changhua County

Taipei -- The state-run Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) signed an agreement Tuesday with the Changhua County government to invest NT$200 billion in solar and offshore wind farms in central Taiwan.



The agreement was signed by Chuanghua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) and Taipower Chairman Chu Wen-chen(朱文成) as part of Taiwan's efforts to transition to renewable energy sources and become a nuclear-free homeland.



"It would be a great loss to the county if we failed to take advantage of the wind resources in the area," Wei said during the signing ceremony, which was witnessed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Bureau of Energy Deputy Director Chen Lin-huei (陳玲慧) and Changhua Public Works Department Director Tai Rui-wen (戴瑞文).



Wei said Changhua is ideally positioned to become one of the major contributors to renewable energy in Taiwan.



In the first stage of the wind farm project, Taipower will build a 110 megawatt facility off the west coast of Changhua, with a capacity of 360 million kilowatt-hours a year, according to the company's website.



It said the wind farm will go into operation in June 2020, producing enough power to supply 100,000 households per year.



The second phase of the wind farm project will be built off Lukang Township in Changhua, with an estimated capacity of 90 megawatts, Chu said.



With regard to the solar farm, he said a ground-based solar photovoltaic system with a power generation capacity of 10 megawatts will be constructed on 134 hectares of land, becoming the first renewable energy center in the country.



However, Changhua Fishery Association Secretary General Chen Chu-tsan (陳諸讚) expressed reservations about the deal between Taipower and Changhua, saying that offshore wind turbines would affect the ecology in the waters off Changhua and also the fish farms in the area.