EU watchdog probes Facebook over WhatsApp merger

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is investigating whether Facebook gave misleading information about its takeover of mobile messaging service WhatsApp.

The EU's executive body on Tuesday gave Facebook until Jan. 31 to answer a "statement of objections" about merger information the social media giant gave the Commission two years ago.

The Commission is concerned that Facebook can match its users' accounts with WhatsApp user accounts. The company said in 2014 that it could not do this. But Facebook's August terms of service and privacy update suggest it can, according to the Commission.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the "preliminary view is that Facebook gave us incorrect or misleading information."

Facebook could face fines of up to 1 percent of its turnover if those suspicions are confirmed.