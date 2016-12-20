MOL: Dec 25, a paid holiday according to current labor regulations

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Tuesday that the Constitution Day on Dec 25 is a still a national holiday for private sector workers, which means it is a paid holiday, according to the current regulations of the Labor Standards Act.

Since Dec 25 falls on Sunday this year, and if Sunday is a regular holiday or rest day for employees, as it is in most cases, employees are entitled to choose a working day as a compensatory holiday and still get paid for that day, the MOL said.

In case employees agree to work on their national holidays or rest days at the request of their employers, they must be paid at an overtime rate as stipulated in the regulations, the ministry added.



If employers violate labor regulations, employees are advised to collect related evidence and report the violation to local labor authorities, including county and city labor departments and social welfare (social affairs) departments, or call 1955, the special hotline set up for labor issues, to report, the MOL said.