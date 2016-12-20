Plans set out for Scotland's future in EU post-Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out proposals to protect Scotland's place in Europe after Britain leaves the European Union.

Britain voted for so-called "Brexit" in June's referendum but 62 percent of voters in Scotland backed remaining in the bloc.

Sturgeon, who backs Scottish independence, proposed plans Tuesday to allow Scotland to remain in the European single market even after the rest of the U.K. leaves. She also proposed a substantial transfer of new powers to the Scottish Parliament.

But earlier this month, Treasury chief Philip Hammond reportedly said it was unrealistic for Scotland to get special concessions in the Brexit deal.